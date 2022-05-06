RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

Authors:

Amos Robi

Independent candidates to attach copies of IDs in the signatures they would have collected.

2022 presidential hopeful, Christian apologist and gospel singer Reuben Kigame during a conference in Thika, Kiambu County service on May 3, 2022
2022 presidential hopeful, Christian apologist and gospel singer Reuben Kigame during a conference in Thika, Kiambu County service on May 3, 2022

Independent candidates vying in the August General Election have lamented a move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) requiring them to have a set number of signatures from areas they look to represent.

Recommended articles

According to the IEBC, those seeking the presidency will be required to collect 48,000 signatures with at least 2,000 from a minimum of 24 counties.

Governors will be expected to submit 5,000 signatures, senators 2,000, members of parliament 1,000 while members of the county assembly aspirants will be required to have 500 signatures.

To validate the signatures, the commission also requires the candidates to have copies of signees' identity cards as proof of consent for the signatures which the independent candidates oppose.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

Esther Thairu the chairperson of the independent candidates’ lobby group described the requirement as discriminatory questioning why the policy was not enforced in previous elections.

“We wish to categorically state that this requirement is discriminatory, untimely, punitive, expensive, intrusive to citizen privacy and requirements are not enforced in previous elections,”

The group says the requirement to have copies of national identification cards is an obstacle as voters have not received any form of civic education regarding the requirement.

PresidentIal candidate Reuben Kigame
PresidentIal candidate Reuben Kigame PresidentIal candidate Reuben Kigame Pulse Live Kenya

“We are here to ask the IEBC to remove the obstacle of ID collection so that we can proceed with the signature procedure, or if they could sensitize in educating the people of Kenya that this is an election process and that we would collect their photocopies of IDs,” Reuben Kigame an independent presidential candidate said.

The candidates also said the signature requirement was not imposed during the collection of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures adding that without change of the requirement the candidates will conclude that the IEBC is leaning towards a certain direction.

The number of independent candidates for the presidency is 47, 107 for governor, 151 for Senate, 112 for woman representative, 973 for MP, and 5,902 for MCA seat.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp