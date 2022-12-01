RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inside Famous US actor's plans to open luxury hotel in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Norton, who is famous for his role as Bruce Banner in the Incredible Hulk movie is worth about Sh36 billion ($300 million).

US actor Ed Norton
US actor Ed Norton

Movie actor Ed Norton has revealed plans to invest in a resort in Kenya, in partnership with the founder of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Sonu Shivdasani.

Norton, who is famous for his role as Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk movie, made the announcement at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

According to his estimations, the hotel will be open between March and June 2023.

US actor Ed Norton
US actor Ed Norton Pulse Live Kenya

The American movie star described the new venture as a new global luxury brand.

A good friend of mine who ran Six Senses from its inception, up to when InterContinental Group bought it, and my friends at the Discovery Land Development Corporation, have a big announcement in the spring. And we’re working with them to build state-of-the-art sustainable camps in Kenya, that will come over the next couple of years,” Norton said.

He also shared the news with Fahd Hamidaddin, the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Aside from having fully electrified camps, electric vehicles will be available as well as sustainably sourced water and only locals will be employed.

He is also an ambassador for the Kenya Tourism Board in addition to his work as an environmental activist and social entrepreneur.

Norton was appointed, by former CS Najib Balala as an ambassador in March 2022.

We are proud to announce Edward Norton as the MagicalKenya Tembo Naming brand ambassador who has a life-long commitment to environmental conservation.

We have had several discussions on how to boost Kenya’s biodiversity through conservation. Thank you for allowing me to join us today and I am positive we will have a positive engagement going forward," Balala said during a past event.

US actor Ed Norton
US actor Ed Norton Pulse Live Kenya

Norton reiterated in his acceptance speech that he was determined to integrate the lives of millions of people with the protection of wild animals.

