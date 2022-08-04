CS Matiang'i announces public holiday

He said that declaring Tuesday as a public holiday will give people time to participate in the General Elections.

“It is notified for information to the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, pursuant to and in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (4) of the Public Holiday Act, read together with Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, declares Tuesday, 9th August, 2022, as a public holiday to afford the people of Kenya the opportunity to participate in the 2022 general elections of Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and County Governors,” the document stated.

Many Kenyans have already started making plans to travel upcountry where they are registered as voters.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has commended the conduct of police officers in Kenya in preparing for the August 9, General Elections.

KNCHR chair Roseline Odede noted that the police service has demonstrated restraint and professionalism so far.

“The Commission specifically wishes to commend the security officers who controlled the chaotic scenes witnessed in Kisii County recently,” she said.

The commission noted that out of the five election-related deaths that have been recorded so far, none of them involved the police.

“The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights commends the office of the Inspector General of Police for the simulation exercises on the use of force and firearms carried out throughout the Country in readiness for the forthcoming August polls; as well as the commitment that has been given to ensure the security of all Kenyans is guaranteed during this electioneering period,” Odede added.

She noted that peace during and after the election could not be achieved without the necessary cooperation from Kenyans in terms of taking personal responsibility and accountability.

“The Commission thus reminds members of the public that as they demand for their right to security, they must know that they too have a responsibility to uphold security by following the laid down procedures and the law,” the KNCHR chair stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Odede also observed that some politicians in both the national government and county governments were reportedly using public resources to finance their campaigns, giving them an unfair advantage over the other candidates.

So far 44 cases of misuse of public resources were reported. The commission urged investigative institutions to clamp down on such politicians.