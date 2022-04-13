RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Direct ticket for Orengo ahead of Siaya gubernatorial race

Cyprian Kimutai

James Orengo will now face off directly with Nicholas Gumbo of UDM

James Orengo has been given a direct ODM nomination in Siaya gubernatorial race ahead of party primaries set to happen today, April 13.

East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Oginga, as well as Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo were also given direct nomination with the latter two expected to defend their current seats.

“From the information given to me by the party’s National Elections Board (NEB), we will only have primaries for MCAs, Woman Rep and MPs for Bondo, Gem and Alego Usonga,” said Branch ODM chairman Oloo Okanda.

Orengo will now face off with former Rarieda lawmaker Nicholas Gumbo of UDM for the governor’s seat. Gumbo left ODM after it emerged that Orengo would be given a direct ticket in the race to replace incumbent governor Cornel Rasanga.

Siaya County Governor aspirant Nicholas Gumbo and Charles Owino during the official announcement of their bid to run for the governorship on UDM ticket in Siaya on March 28, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Siaya County Governor aspirant Nicholas Gumbo and Charles Owino during the official announcement of their bid to run for the governorship on UDM ticket in Siaya on March 28, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

The news comes only days after one of Orengo's competitors, Bella Akinyi, withdrew from the race. Akinyi expressed disappointment with the party and blamed the top brass over what she termed as a well-orchestrated chaos before and during nominations.

“I am still going to be with ODM because I have been with Raila Odinga since LDP days and even when he was in detention. But this chaotic nomination must stop,” Akinyi said.

She said she will swallow a humble pie and congratulate her opponents, adding that ODM had decided long time ago it was going to give a direct ticket to a specific candidate.

“But they were not brave enough. They feared and went behind the scenes to nominate their choice,” Akinyi lamented.

Direct ticket for Orengo ahead of Siaya gubernatorial race

