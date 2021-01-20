Journalist Yussuf Ibrahim calls on Editors to be cautious of leaders out to instigate hatred

Former KTN news anchor Yussuf Ibrahim has asked news editors to be cautious of leaders who are out to instigate fear and hatred on live TV, during interviews.

The journalist noted that we are back to the political campaigns season which is prone to tribal clashes and editors should find ways to mitigate such.

He noted that the rate at which the leaders are fanning hate is disturbing and the biggest casualties will be innocent Kenyans who have nothing.

“Dear Editors, especially Broadcast please be careful with these chaps calling themselves "leaders" but fanning hatred on LIVE TV. We are back to our usual primitive season of tribal clashes, but even as we figure out how 2 do some housekeeping or whatever is left of it tujichunge!"

"The casual manner these leaders have resorted to name calling and instigating violence is alarming. While most of them will be safely tucked in their estates in Nairobi tens of mothers and innocent youths are continuously being butchered in the villages,” said Yussuf Ibrahim.

The former news anchor added that the Media should all it can not be channels of conveying messages of hate from politicians.

“Moving forward if both sides of the worrying tribes call for a briefing but resort to instigating violence or name calling put them 2 task and ask for evidence. To start of they should actually make their Agenda clear. Media should not be conveyor belt for blood thirsty folks"

"Or better yet press the "black out button" and they should be banned from appearing anywhere close to any media house. On the ground hopefully security officers will deal with them. I think we are past the tipping point it's about time we say enough, imetosha!” he added.