Kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi - DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

Asking the Azimio leader not to concern himself with matters of the State, DP Gachagua insisted that President William Ruto is willing to partner with any foreign entities that serve the interests of the Kenyan people.

The deputy president was speaking after he launched a Government of Kenya and the UN joint Flash Appeal for drought response in Kenya's famine-stricken ASAL areas.

"Yule mzee anabweka shida yake ni gani? Nimeingia hapa hospitalini nikapata ni UNICEF na World Food Programme, wale anawaita 'the West' ndio wanasaidia. Mbona yeye analalamika na amekaa Nairobi vizuri? Wewe mzee kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi.

"(What is that old man's [Raila] problem? UNICEF and WFP are here helping out in the hospitals and with the drought situation, they are the ones he is referring to as 'the West'. Why is he complaining when he is living well in Nairobi? Old man, stay in Nairobi and leave us alone)," the DP stated while in Garissa County on Monday.

Raila raises concerns with GMO maize imports

Investments, Trade & Industry CS Moses Kuria has justified the importation of GMO maize for six months starting November saying that there is a shortage in the country which has caused high prices of maize flour.

Reneging on pro-GMO sentiments he made in 2011, Mr Odinga has come out to criticize Ruto's administration for GMO imports.

He also took issue with how CS Kuria made the announcement last week saying: "Being in this country you are a candidate for death and because there are many things competing for death in this country, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list."

Accusing Kuria of mocking Kenyan people, Odinga raised concerns over the safety of the GMO imports calling for proof that the maize will be safe for Kenyans to consume.

"GMO’s are dangerous to both human and animal lives and they have been banned in major European countries and the Americas. Parliament should take the lead on this matter,” read part of the statement released by the former Prime Minister on Sunday.

With the first consignment of 10,000 tonnes of GMO maize set to dock in Mombasa on Tuesday, DP Gachagua has insisted that the Ruto administration will continue to strike such trade partnerships.

"Achana na Rais William Ruto atafute wazungu, Wachina na mtu yeyote duniani ambaye atasaidia Wakenya. Hatutaki ushauri wake, siku ambayo alipatiwa nafasi ya kushauri rais ambaye alitoka, ile ushauri alitoa ndio uliweka Kenya katika shimo.

"(Let President William Ruto partner with the West, the Chinese and anyone else in this world who wants to help Kenyans. We don't want your advice because when you advised the former president your advice left Kenya in a deep hole)," he stated.