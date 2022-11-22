RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi - DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

Miriam Mwende

Ruto will partner with the West, the Chinese, Russians and even the Arabs so long as it serves Kenya's interests, DP Gachagua has stated

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks after launching the GoK and United Nations joint Flash Appeal for drought response programme in Garissa County on November 21, 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks after launching the GoK and United Nations joint Flash Appeal for drought response programme in Garissa County on November 21, 2022

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over the recent criticism of GMO imports.

Recommended articles

Asking the Azimio leader not to concern himself with matters of the State, DP Gachagua insisted that President William Ruto is willing to partner with any foreign entities that serve the interests of the Kenyan people.

The deputy president was speaking after he launched a Government of Kenya and the UN joint Flash Appeal for drought response in Kenya's famine-stricken ASAL areas.

"Yule mzee anabweka shida yake ni gani? Nimeingia hapa hospitalini nikapata ni UNICEF na World Food Programme, wale anawaita 'the West' ndio wanasaidia. Mbona yeye analalamika na amekaa Nairobi vizuri? Wewe mzee kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi.

"(What is that old man's [Raila] problem? UNICEF and WFP are here helping out in the hospitals and with the drought situation, they are the ones he is referring to as 'the West'. Why is he complaining when he is living well in Nairobi? Old man, stay in Nairobi and leave us alone)," the DP stated while in Garissa County on Monday.

Investments, Trade & Industry CS Moses Kuria has justified the importation of GMO maize for six months starting November saying that there is a shortage in the country which has caused high prices of maize flour.

Trade and Industrialisation CS Moses Kuria
Trade and Industrialisation CS Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

Reneging on pro-GMO sentiments he made in 2011, Mr Odinga has come out to criticize Ruto's administration for GMO imports.

He also took issue with how CS Kuria made the announcement last week saying: "Being in this country you are a candidate for death and because there are many things competing for death in this country, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list."

READ: UDA legislators from maize growing regions oppose maize importation

Accusing Kuria of mocking Kenyan people, Odinga raised concerns over the safety of the GMO imports calling for proof that the maize will be safe for Kenyans to consume.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

"GMO’s are dangerous to both human and animal lives and they have been banned in major European countries and the Americas. Parliament should take the lead on this matter,” read part of the statement released by the former Prime Minister on Sunday.

With the first consignment of 10,000 tonnes of GMO maize set to dock in Mombasa on Tuesday, DP Gachagua has insisted that the Ruto administration will continue to strike such trade partnerships.

READ: Details of GMO maize docking at Mombasa Port

"Achana na Rais William Ruto atafute wazungu, Wachina na mtu yeyote duniani ambaye atasaidia Wakenya. Hatutaki ushauri wake, siku ambayo alipatiwa nafasi ya kushauri rais ambaye alitoka, ile ushauri alitoa ndio uliweka Kenya katika shimo.

"(Let President William Ruto partner with the West, the Chinese and anyone else in this world who wants to help Kenyans. We don't want your advice because when you advised the former president your advice left Kenya in a deep hole)," he stated.

Kenya is expected to import 10 million bags of both GMO and non-GMO maize in the next six months.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi - DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

Kaa Nairobi, achana na sisi - DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Details of GMO maize docking at Mombasa Port

Details of GMO maize docking at Mombasa Port

CS Chelulgui's statement on Hustler Fund fraud

CS Chelulgui's statement on Hustler Fund fraud

Why Kawira Mwangaza could be the shortest-serving governor

Why Kawira Mwangaza could be the shortest-serving governor

Ruto travels to DRC days after Uhuru's visit

Ruto travels to DRC days after Uhuru's visit

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

UDA legislators from maize growing regions oppose maize importation

UDA legislators from maize growing regions oppose maize importation

Raila's terse statement demanding apology from Moses Kuria, stand on GMO maize

Raila's terse statement demanding apology from Moses Kuria, stand on GMO maize

Trending

A relative holding pictures of the two victims of the Ruaka Building collapse

UPDATES: Husband and wife perish in Ruaka building tragedy

Microsoft founder Bill Gates

What brings Microsoft founder Bill Gates back to Kenya?

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian on November 16, 2022

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

Janet Nyamu with mother Primrose Mbuvi

Mike Sonko celebrates beautiful adopted daughter on graduation ceremony [Photos]