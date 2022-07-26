RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kakamega man kills brother in a fight over Omena

Irene Okere

The two had gone to visit their mother and were having lunch when the fight broke out

Omena-food-plate
Omena-food-plate

A man is in police custody in Kakamega county for allegedly hitting his 56-year-old brother to death in a fight over sardines popularly known as Omena.

According to the sources, the two brothers Albert Adamba and John Kilibwa were having lunch l together at their mother's place when they got into an argument over the portion of the delicacy.

Vincent Osango the elder brother who was in the vicinity claimed the two men engaged in an altercation, in the struggle to satisfy their stomachs when Adamba overpowered Kilibwa and knocked him to the ground.

READ: Man pardoned by President Kenyatta on Madaraka Day kills mother

Kilibwa nursed head injuries during the wrangle and was rushed to Turbo hospital where he was pronounced on arrival.

"It is a sad state of affairs, given that they fought at their mother's house at their age. We now have a mountain out of a small matter," Jimmy Ngwayumba, a village elder, said.

According to the Seregea sub-location Assistant Chief Moses Shivina, the two brothers were also engaged in a land dispute.

This is indeed a shocking incident involving elderly men fighting over a meal in the village. The three brothers have their homes but had gone to visit their mother when the fight erupted,” said Mr. Shivina.

Likuyani sub-county Police Commander Charles Muhthui said that the accused is currently detained awaiting his arraignment

We have arrested his brother who assaulted him resulting in his death. The accused is expected to appear in court on murder charges,” said Mr. Muthui.

The body was ferried to Kimbilio Funeral Home in neighboring Uasin Gishu County.

