Gideon Moi makes U-turn, heads at the SKM command ahead of major announcement [Video]

Authors:

Amos Robi

Gideon Moi had made a brief appearance at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) before leaving for the Stepehen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre

Gideon Moi
Gideon Moi

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived at the Kalonzo Musyoka Command centre ahead of the major announcement.

Gideon Moi who had ealier made his presence known at the KICC has also arrived at the command centre where they are expected to make a major announcement.

More to follow ...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Kalonzo to run for president, unveils running mate

Raila finally picks Martha Karua as his running mate [Video]

Gideon Moi makes U-turn, heads at the SKM command ahead of major announcement [Video]

Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

Karua arrives at KICC ahead of unveiling of Raila's running mate [Video]

Gachagua vows not to hunt President Kenyatta after retirement despite persecution

I am innocent, corruption allegations are politically motivated - Gachagua

330 phonecalls: How Rigathi edged out Kindiki to become Ruto's running mate [Video]

Kalonzo meets Wiper leaders ahead of major announcement

