Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived at the Kalonzo Musyoka Command centre ahead of the major announcement.
Gideon Moi makes U-turn, heads at the SKM command ahead of major announcement [Video]
Gideon Moi had made a brief appearance at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) before leaving for the Stepehen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre
Gideon Moi who had ealier made his presence known at the KICC has also arrived at the command centre where they are expected to make a major announcement.
More to follow ...
