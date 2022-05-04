RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo explains why he will not attend Azimio running mate interviews

All presidential aspirants have until May 16 to submit their running mates to IEBC

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has made it clear that he will not attend the planned Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews.

Speaking to the Standard, Kalonzo described the vetting process as demeaning hence his decision not to show up.

"I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it," Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remarked.

However, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance council secretary Junet Mohamed reiterated that the vetting process is important because they don’t want to end up with someone like the current deputy president.

“The guiding principle in identifying a running mate for the Azimio Presidential candidate is: We don’t want to have a deputy president like William Ruto. @makaumutua,” Junet tweeted.

The Azimio advisory committee is expected to vet the coalition’s running mate from May 4th, to May 10th, after which Raila Odinga will announce the winner in public.

The vetting committee tasked to resolve all concerns surrounding the running mate debate has the following members; Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Askul Moe.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Deputy President William Ruto also advised Kalonzo against attending the Azimio vetting process as Odinga’s potential running mate.

DP Ruto said the planned interviews would be humiliating to Kalonzo who has demonstrated beyond doubt that he can deliver as a deputy president.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” reads DP Ruto’s tweet.

In separate Wednesday, morning statement, Chama Cha Kazi party leader, Moses Kuria also weighed in in the Azimio Interviews, stating that Kalonzo will show up despite all the calls not to.

"Word of caution to my fellow Kenya Kwanza great people. Kalonzo will still go for the interview. He is currently on study leave in preparation. He will not be picked as the running mate. Yet he will still find a convenient excuse to stay in Azimio. A lost cause,” Moses Kuria said.

In the meantime, all presidential aspirants have until May 16 to submit their running mates to the Independent Electoral and boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the commission moved the deadline from April 28, 2022

