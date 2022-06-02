RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo accepts Raila's offer, suspends his presidential bid [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kalonzo accepts offer to become Chief Minister if Raila Odinga wins

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Leader Kalonzo has announced the next step for his presidential bid after losing out to Martha Karua in the battle to become Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Recommended articles

Kalonzo has taken a break from active politics to reflect on his presidential bid.

"I have today deferred my dream to run for the president of the republic of Kenya in the next general election," he said.

The former vice president also congratulated Karua for her nomination as Odinga's running mate, assuring her of his full support.

Kalonzo explained that in the interest of supporting the Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate, he had accepted an offer to become a chief minister if Raila wins the presidential election.

"I congratulate Hon. Martha Karua on her nomination as the Deputy President nominee of Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya coalition party; I assure Martha of my full support," he said.

After making the announcement, Musyoka is expected to accompany Odinga to Mukuru kwa Njenga for a campaign rally.

More to follow...

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo accepts Raila's offer, suspends his presidential bid [Video]

Kalonzo accepts Raila's offer, suspends his presidential bid [Video]

Chebukati clarifies whether politicians with court cases will be allowed to vie

Chebukati clarifies whether politicians with court cases will be allowed to vie

Kenyan suspect in US pleads guilty of smuggling contraband goods worth Sh384 million

Kenyan suspect in US pleads guilty of smuggling contraband goods worth Sh384 million

Legislator retires from politics after 20 years to sell water to residents

Legislator retires from politics after 20 years to sell water to residents

Inside govt's new plan to slash electricity prices by 15%

Inside govt's new plan to slash electricity prices by 15%

Ruto shrugs off Madaraka Day snub as allies respond to Uhuru [Video]

Ruto shrugs off Madaraka Day snub as allies respond to Uhuru [Video]

Why Obado, Shollei, Sonko, wa Iria are in trouble with EACC

Why Obado, Shollei, Sonko, wa Iria are in trouble with EACC

Man bursts into tears as passersby stop him from committing suicide (video)

Man bursts into tears as passersby stop him from committing suicide (video)

Vihiga High efforts to curb contrabands pay off after deploying sniffer dogs [Photos]

Vihiga High efforts to curb contrabands pay off after deploying sniffer dogs [Photos]

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.