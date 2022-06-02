Kalonzo accepts Raila's offer, suspends his presidential bid [Video]

Kalonzo has taken a break from active politics to reflect on his presidential bid.

"I have today deferred my dream to run for the president of the republic of Kenya in the next general election," he said.

The former vice president also congratulated Karua for her nomination as Odinga's running mate, assuring her of his full support.

Kalonzo explained that in the interest of supporting the Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate, he had accepted an offer to become a chief minister if Raila wins the presidential election.

"I congratulate Hon. Martha Karua on her nomination as the Deputy President nominee of Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya coalition party; I assure Martha of my full support," he said.

After making the announcement, Musyoka is expected to accompany Odinga to Mukuru kwa Njenga for a campaign rally.