Kalonzo Musyoka arrives for the Azimio running mate interviews [Video]

Kalonzo made a last-minute change of mind and and confirmed he would be attending the Azimio One kenya Alliance interviewing for the running mate position.

Kalonzo in a letter to the Noah Wekesa led panel said he had honored the invitation for the interviews and will be making his appearance.

"His Excellency Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka SC, hereby states that he has decided to honour the invitation to attend interviews for the Azimio One Kenya Running mate position that will be conducted by the panel of eminent persons," the letter reads.

The move by Kalonzo comes after heavy lamentation of why he was being subjected to the panel yet he has been Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last two elections.

The Wiper party leader has been insisting on dialogue, stating that being subjected to an interview process is demeaning to his stature as an accomplished politician with decades of experience, including serving as the Vice President and commanding a huge following across the country.

Murang'a woman representative Sabina Chege who was the first to face the panel on Monday described the interview as more of a conversation than an actual interview.

Speaking shortly after coming out of the interview session held at Nairobi Serena Hotel, Ms Chege described it as a good experience.

“The panel just wanted to know more about myself and what I bring to the table but I will say it was really not an interview but a conversation,” she said.

The politician expressed confidence that she was the most suitable candidate among those nominated.