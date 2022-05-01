Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

Dr Samoel Khamadi, a senior research scientist and Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Director Centre for Virus Research, said all necessary protocol to curb the spread of the virus are in force to ensure the deadly virus does not find its way into the country.

"Ministry of Health officials are closely monitoring movement across the border and especially those coming from the region around DRC," Dr Khamadi stated.

Khamadi said all entering citizens and non-citizens were being screened for the virus and anyone that showed the symptoms of the virus was going to be placed under quarantine and tested for the virus

"Our health officers at all the entry points have been trained on how to identify potential Ebola cases. If they have a suspected case, the person will be quarantined and if need be, samples will be taken for further testing at our laboratories," he remarked.

People infected by the virus tend to have high fever, general body weakness, muscle and joint pains, headaches, diarrhea, skin eruptions, organ failures as well as internal and external bleeding.

The virus which was first identified in the mid 1970’s is transmitted to humans by infected animals while the infection between human beings occurs through body fluids.

The deadly virus affected the Western and Central African region as well as parts of Uganda and since the recent eruption it has claimed two lives.