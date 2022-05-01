RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

Amos Robi

Everyone entering the country is being screened for the virus at the border points

AP Ebola
AP Ebola

The government through the health department is on high alert after the emergence of Ebola virus cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Samoel Khamadi, a senior research scientist and Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Director Centre for Virus Research, said all necessary protocol to curb the spread of the virus are in force to ensure the deadly virus does not find its way into the country.

"Ministry of Health officials are closely monitoring movement across the border and especially those coming from the region around DRC," Dr Khamadi stated.

Health workers put on protective gear
Health workers put on protective gear Baz Ratner/REUTERS

Khamadi said all entering citizens and non-citizens were being screened for the virus and anyone that showed the symptoms of the virus was going to be placed under quarantine and tested for the virus

"Our health officers at all the entry points have been trained on how to identify potential Ebola cases. If they have a suspected case, the person will be quarantined and if need be, samples will be taken for further testing at our laboratories," he remarked.

People infected by the virus tend to have high fever, general body weakness, muscle and joint pains, headaches, diarrhea, skin eruptions, organ failures as well as internal and external bleeding.

Health workers walk in an Ebola grave yard
Health workers walk in an Ebola grave yard Abbas Dulleh / AP

The virus which was first identified in the mid 1970’s is transmitted to humans by infected animals while the infection between human beings occurs through body fluids.

The deadly virus affected the Western and Central African region as well as parts of Uganda and since the recent eruption it has claimed two lives.

Health officers from the World Health Organization (WHO) say vaccinations for the virus is on to prevent further escalation of the epidemic

Amos Robi

Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

