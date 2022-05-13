RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya Power explains video of cows ferrying transformer

All in a days work

Kenya Power employees were recently forced to improvise after the road network in Omboo Village, Migori County became difficult to navigate, even with a truck.

The team had been sent to replace a transformer in the area but was surprised to see the condition of the road, especially following the recent rains.

It took the help of area residents and a cow cart to ferry the heavy transformer to the site for mounting.

Our truck transporting a transformer to be replaced at Omboo Village in Migori County could not reach the site due to soggy ground. Area residents provided a cart and helped push it to the location and we quickly restored supply to the affected customers thereafter,” Kenya Power shared.

The electricity distributor has been incurring the heavy cost of replacing transformers across the country due to vandalism and wear and tear.

According to Kenya Power, transformers cost more than Sh500,000.

On May 6, thugs vandalised a transformer serving the home of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, 3 days after he was buried at his rural home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

The vandals unmounted the transformer and proceeded to loot parts of the electrical equipment.'

“We had to connect the affected houses to a feeder line at Othaya Sub-Station, which serves the town centre and its environs. As a result, power was restored, though temporarily, the following day (Wednesday, May 4) at 11am,” confirmed Kenya Power distribution engineer in Othaya, Benjamin Onsomo.

In April, Kenya Power raised alarm over an increase in transformer theft cases in various parts of the country.

Vandalism of electrical equipment is considered an economic crime according to the Energy Act and suspects are liable to pay a minimum fine of Sh5 million or a minimum jail term of 10 years if convicted.

In order to combat unauthorised connections and vandalism, Kenya Power recently increased monitoring of the grid network.

The company is also working closely with other security stakeholders including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service to track down vandals.

