Kenyans Celebrated Mashujaa Day today October 20, 2022, which also marked President William Ruto's first public holiday as the president of Kenya.
Key details of President William Ruto's speech on Mashujaa Day
President William Ruto has shed some light on key issues that his government seeks to address during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022.
Read Also
In his speech at Uhuru Gardens, Pres. Ruto talked about key aspects that his government is implementing and they include:
Agriculture
Agriculture is the leading sector in economic transformation and there is a need to lay a strong foundation in the sector to secure future farming activities.
The government will enable farmers to have easy access to farming products such as fertiliser, pesticides, and other farming requirements that they will need.
Pres. Ruto also stated that the government will continue with the fertiliser import programme as they look forward to producing the same products locally.
Increasing seed production and irrigation will also be put into consideration as the government tries to do away with the food shortage issue.
Housing
Pres. Ruto's government is planning to close down which stands at 2 million units by increasing the supply four-fold from 50,000 to 200,000 per year.
2,592 units have already been completed while 40,452 are under construction.
He also admitted that private investors, including pension funds, have already started to submit their proposals on the housing projects that they would like to invest in.
He added that the country was going to provide land and bulk infrastructure for the initiative to make it a success.
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises
Pres. Ruto in his speech said that the cost of Fuliza has been slashed by 50% by Safaricom and that 4 million Kenyans will be released from the CRB record books in the near future.
CRB has been asked to stop blacklisting loan defaulters but instead move to a credit scoring system that makes defaulters eligible for credit even as they work to improve their creditworthiness.
The hustler's fund will push for the availability of credit on some products to small businesses on digital platforms at affordable rates through chamas and other available means.
Health
Pres. Ruto's government is dedicated to lifting the health burden off Kenyans through a universal healthcare plan.
The plan is to revitalise primary healthcare by laying more emphasis on preventive and promotive strategies.
The government in partnership with the county governments have a partnership that will foresee community health workers made the backbone of the healthcare system.
A new contribution is going to be rolled out to make sure that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) caters for everyone as opposed to right now where majority of the members are those who are employed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke