Key details of President William Ruto's speech on Mashujaa Day

In his speech at Uhuru Gardens, Pres. Ruto talked about key aspects that his government is implementing and they include:

Agriculture

Agriculture is the leading sector in economic transformation and there is a need to lay a strong foundation in the sector to secure future farming activities.

The government will enable farmers to have easy access to farming products such as fertiliser, pesticides, and other farming requirements that they will need.

e9888e3f-f199-45ae-bd41-be5b62a703ee

Pres. Ruto also stated that the government will continue with the fertiliser import programme as they look forward to producing the same products locally.

Increasing seed production and irrigation will also be put into consideration as the government tries to do away with the food shortage issue.

Housing

Pres. Ruto's government is planning to close down which stands at 2 million units by increasing the supply four-fold from 50,000 to 200,000 per year.

2,592 units have already been completed while 40,452 are under construction.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also admitted that private investors, including pension funds, have already started to submit their proposals on the housing projects that they would like to invest in.

He added that the country was going to provide land and bulk infrastructure for the initiative to make it a success.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises

Pres. Ruto in his speech said that the cost of Fuliza has been slashed by 50% by Safaricom and that 4 million Kenyans will be released from the CRB record books in the near future.

CRB has been asked to stop blacklisting loan defaulters but instead move to a credit scoring system that makes defaulters eligible for credit even as they work to improve their creditworthiness.

via Google Images

The hustler's fund will push for the availability of credit on some products to small businesses on digital platforms at affordable rates through chamas and other available means.

Health

Pres. Ruto's government is dedicated to lifting the health burden off Kenyans through a universal healthcare plan.

The plan is to revitalise primary healthcare by laying more emphasis on preventive and promotive strategies.

A patient in the Radio therapy machine at Kenyatta National Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The government in partnership with the county governments have a partnership that will foresee community health workers made the backbone of the healthcare system.