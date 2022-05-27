RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Raila, Ruto are banned from holding campaign rallies in Kisumu CBD

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto and Raila Odinga will not be allowed to hold campaign rallies within Kisumu CBD.

File image of DP Ruto with Raila Odinga
Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other politicians will not be allowed to hold campaign rallies within Kisumu City.

This is according to a noticed issued by acting Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga on May 27, 2022.

This notice serves to restrict politicians from holding political rallies within the CBD and it's environ effective immediately,” read the statement.

An aerial view of Kisumu city
Abala explained that the county government had noted that political rallies threatened the transformation of the city.

He accused attendees of various rallies in Kisumu of vandalism and the destruction of property.

The City Management has been unwearied in its bid to facelift and transform Kisumu City through urban aesthetics. It is with great concern that this process is being threatened by the ongoing political rallies that are being held within the Central Business District and its environs,” the notice said.

The city manager added that authorities had designated areas for political gatherings outside the CBD.

Take further notice that in the event of non - compliance, the City of Kisumu shall itself

apprehend the violators and will also institute legal action,” the statement warned.

The notice affects presidential candidates who are supposed to traverse across the country looking for votes, as well as Kisumu aspirants such as Governor Anyang Nyong’o and his competitor Jack Ranguma.

The lake-side city recently hosted the 9th Africities Summit and broke the record achieved at the 8th Africities Summit in Marrakesh, Morocco, in 2018.

Kisumu recorded 11,000 registered delegates from 100 countries including 53 African countries compared to Marrakesh’s 8,300 registered delegates from 71 countries including 50 African countries.

The summit ended on a festive note with a gala dinner where Morocco was awarded the best-designed country pavilion at the Africities Exhibition.

Aerial view of Kisumu City
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

