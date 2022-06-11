RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Expect massive exodus from UDA - Lee Kinyanjui on scheme to ground Ruto

Charles Ouma

The next few weeks will surprise many - Lee Kinyanjui

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui

Ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's anticipated tour of the Mount Kenya region, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to prepare for a massive exodus from the party particularly in the Mount Kenya region that will leave the outfit in bad shape.

In a lengthy statement on social media, the governor warned that major surprises are loading, noting that in the coming days, the chest-thumping and overconfidence exuded by the UDA brigade will come to an end.

He noted that politics being a game of interests, major political actors will align themselves with this reality especially in the Mt Kenya region in the next coming weeks for political survival.

He lauded his Azimio la Umoja team for its efforts to win over voters from the region and with President Uhuru Kenyatta set to lead votre-hunting missions in the region in the coming days, Kinyajui stated that they are going to paint the Mt Kenya region blue.

Kinyanjui who is in the race to defend his seat added that the wheelbarrow party is currently experiencing challenges that are threatening to tear it apart and will result in massive exodus from the outfit.

"To our brothers in the Mt Kenya region, the next few weeks will surprise many. After many years of bravado and chest thumbing, the ship is experiencing serious turbulence. Politics being a game of interest and personal survival, mass exodus by political actors to align with these beacons is expected," wrote the governor.

He warned that the blue Azimio wave and the Red Jubilee brigade will sweep through the region and anyone who fails to be on the right side of the wave will be a casualty as they will eventually be rejected by the voters at the ballot.

File image of Governor Lee Kinyanjui with Raila Odinga
File image of Governor Lee Kinyanjui with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Kinyanjui scoffed at the UDA party led by DP Ruto for embarking on early campaigns claiming that most of its leaders are already tired and 'out of gas' when the real contest is just starting.

"The yellow undercoat is gradually being replaced with the final coat of blue and red. This is not by default but by design. If you expose your final coat too early, it will be soiled before the D Day. The end of illusion politics is coming," he added.

It is an open secret that some UDA big-wigs are not in good terms and that the broader Kenya Kwanza outfit has its fair share of challenges as with DP Ruto and his running mate maintaining that5 only UDA candidates should be elected.

The bad blood between Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika spilled to the public, resulting in an ugly exchange that is threatening to slow down DP Ruto’s gains in Nakuru county.

File image of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri (left) and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika
File image of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri (left) and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika Pulse Live Kenya

Ngunjiri publicly endorsed Governor Lee Kinyanjui for reelection in the August 9, general elections, and has accused the Senator of destroying UDA from within.

The lawmaker blamed Kihika for the bungled UDA nominations, noting that this forced many party loyalists to bolt out and run as independent candidates.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

