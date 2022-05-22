Maai Mahiu accident survivor recounts last moments before tragic crash

Rachel Wangari who was among the lucky ones in the ill-fated Naivasha bus recounted that she had been asleep when she was woken up by a loud bang as the bus collided head on with an oncoming truck.

Upon asking the driver, he explained that he was ambushed by the sand truck which led to the head-on collision on Saturday morning.

"The person in front of me was asking to be helped to remove a safety belt and I helped them but I was unable to get him out because the legs were stuck in the chair. I had to jump out through the window.

"When we asked the driver, he told us that the sand truck ambushed him on his side, hit him and broke his hands and legs. Those who were beside him did not sustain injuries, they jumped out through the window.” Wangare said in an interview with Citizen TV on Saturday, May 21.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wangare jumped out through the window and stopped some traffic, drawing their attention to the crash and convincing other motorists to ferry the survivors to nearby Naivasha hospital.

23 survivors rushed to hospital

Naivasha hospital medical superintendent confirmed that 23 survivors were rushed to the facility. Unfortunately, seven had already passed away while others were in critical condition with doctors working round the clock to save their lives.

Among those who died while receiving treatment at the hospital was the driver of the ill-fated bus.

"We have five. We have admitted one in the ward who had broken legs. We hope he will be taken to the theater.