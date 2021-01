A man suspected of killing his 100-year-old father and 96-year-old mother in Salama, Makueni has been arrested.

According to Makueni Police boss, Joseph Ole Napeiyan, the suspect committed the murder at their family home where he stabbed the old parents to death.

The suspect is said to have attempted to commit suicide after stabbing his parents but was rescued and rushed to Kilungu Sub-District Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the diseased were taken to Kilungu Sub-District hospital.