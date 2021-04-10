A man who killed his son by slitting his throat using a kitchen knife a year ago, as he attempted to flee the country.

41-year-old Nehemiah Asiago was arrested as he prepared to board a Qatar-bound flight.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Asiago has been in hiding since June 2020 when he is said to have committed the crime.

“Byron’s brother told detectives that a disagreement arose after their father, who was intoxicated, demanded to know what he had brought home from his day at the local centre. Incensed by his father’s remarks since he was jobless & had gone to look for a job that didn’t come by. Byron posed a similar question to his father, asking him what he had to show for his day’s activities other than returning home in a drunken stupor. This prompted a scuffle, that led to his death,” said the DCI.

The incident occurred in Bomakombi village in Suneka and Asiago went into hiding, operating between Nakuru & Nairobi until Friday afternoon, when he was apprehended.

Detectives are currently conducting interrogations with the suspect for further details into the murder.