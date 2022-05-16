RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karua arrives at KICC ahead of unveiling of Raila's running mate [Video]

Odinga is expected to pick his running mate from a pool of three top candidates

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the unveiling of Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Odinga is expected to pick his running mate from a pool of three candidates who made it to the final processes in the search.

Reports indicate that with the looming exit of Wiper from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition, its leader Kalonzo Musyoka could have lost out on the running mate slot.

Odinga said he would announce to the world his running mate on Monday which is the deadline given by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

According to political analysts, running mates could make or break the chances of presidential flagbearers to clinch victory in the fast-approaching General Election.

Musyoka's supporters have argued that the Wiper leader is the most experienced among the top candidates.

There have been pressure for both Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to pick running mates from the Mt Kenya region that boasts close to 6 million voters.

It is unknown how the region would vote, but there are signs that DP has an upper hand.

Ruto on Sunday named Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate over Senator Kithure Kindiki who came in second and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who was position three in the internal Kenya Kwanza poll.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

