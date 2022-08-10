RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto beat Odinga in Mugumo Primary School where Karua cast her vote by garnering 911 votes against Raila's 311 votes

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua has responded after it emerged that Deputy President William Ruto performed better than her boss Raila Odinga in her own polling station.

Karua was responding to a statement by a curious voter who asked her to reconsider her political stand.

We swept your polling station after you stepped in! UDA is a tsunami mum. Even though I like your principles and love your bravery and courage, you went contrary to the expectations of many by supporting the BBI founders and hustlers discriminators. After our win, rethink,” the Twitter user told Karua.

Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua

In a short rebuttal, the Azimio presidential running mate said that her political stand will always be where her heart is.

Will always go with my heart!” Karua said. She then added that Kenyans should wait for the IEBC to announce the winner of the presidential elections. “It’s not done till it’s done.”

Ruto beat Odinga in Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency where Karua cast her vote. DP Ruto managed 911 votes against Odinga's 311 votes.

Ruto also carried the day at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station with 983 votes, with Raila garnering 464 votes.

At Old Kibera Primary School where the Azimio presidential candidate voted, he scored more than 2,420 while the DP got more than 1,525 votes.

Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi

At Kosachei Primary School where Ruto cast his vote, he garnered 891 against Odinga’s 26 votes.

As of Wednesday, August 10, the IEBC had received Form 34As from 42,796 out of 46,229 votes.

Denis Mwangi

