Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

Karua was responding to a statement by a curious voter who asked her to reconsider her political stand.

“We swept your polling station after you stepped in! UDA is a tsunami mum. Even though I like your principles and love your bravery and courage, you went contrary to the expectations of many by supporting the BBI founders and hustlers discriminators. After our win, rethink,” the Twitter user told Karua.

Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

In a short rebuttal, the Azimio presidential running mate said that her political stand will always be where her heart is.

“Will always go with my heart!” Karua said. She then added that Kenyans should wait for the IEBC to announce the winner of the presidential elections. “It’s not done till it’s done.”

Ruto beat Odinga in Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency where Karua cast her vote. DP Ruto managed 911 votes against Odinga's 311 votes.

Ruto also carried the day at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station with 983 votes, with Raila garnering 464 votes.

At Old Kibera Primary School where the Azimio presidential candidate voted, he scored more than 2,420 while the DP got more than 1,525 votes.

Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi Pulse Live Kenya

At Kosachei Primary School where Ruto cast his vote, he garnered 891 against Odinga’s 26 votes.