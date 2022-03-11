Martha Karua's lost earring becomes subject of jokes at OKA press briefing [Video]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka traded blame over who might have been responsible for Karua’s lost earring.

Moi was first, putting Kalonzo on the spotlight when he rose to speak saying: “Today we were having a small tete-a-tete with my good friend Martha Karua and we were just having a chat and along comes Kalonzo Musyoka and leo I knew huyu ni Mkamba kweli (today I've known he is indeed a Kamba).

“He walks in as we are talking and Martha said she could not find her earring and Kalonzo said ‘Asi!’ Gideon…. If you live long enough you will see everything,” the Senator said.

When the Wiper party leader rose to speak, he defended himself claiming that Senator Moi was out to just set him up insisting that he had to give his side of the story.

“Allow me to paraphrase this because Gideon laid a trap for me. The actual story was that I found Martha looking for her earring and the truth is that the two of them were in that room... at least before I came so, I hope Martha you’ve been able to find that earring,” Kalonzo said and the crowd burst out in laughter.

The former VP said that all OKA principals enjoyed a close relationship with one another and that is the reason they were able to kid.

“You see the spirit of comradeship between us as OKA principals, we are that free with each other and that is why we want this county to relax,” he added.

OKA signs coalition pact with 15 other parties

During the morning briefing Karua, Kalonzo, Moi and Jirongo signed a pact with 15 other parties to work together in the coming August polls.

The political formation agreed to support one candidate in the presidential election and the principals are in talks with Azimo la Umoja.