CJ Koome offers to pay school fees for top Kiambaa student, into University

Dennis Milimo

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, also promised to pay fees for the top Form 1 student, and four other girls in need

Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School
Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School

Chief Justice Martha Koome has offered to pay school fees for Lucy Njoki who was the top candidate in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), in Kiambaa, Kiambu County.

In her statement, CJ Koome committed to pay Njoki’s school fees up to the university level.

“Emotional moment as I finally got to fulfil Lucy Njoki’s wish of meeting me. Njoki who was the top performer in Kiambaa has joined Loreto High School Limuru, and I’ve offered to pay her fees up to university level,” reads a statement from CJ Koome.

Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School
Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School Pulse Live Kenya

The CJ made this known after gracing the Loreto High School (Limuru) thanksgiving and form one welcome mass accompanied by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice Mumbi Ngugi and Justice Luka Kimaru.

In her speech, CJ Koome encouraged students to work hard in class and not to bow to peer pressure.

“Was delighted to spend my afternoon at Loreto High School Limuru during the Thanksgiving and Form One Welcome Mass accompanied by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice Mumbi Ngugi and Justice Luka Kimaru.

“I encouraged the students to work hard, keep in mind that there is time for everything and not to bow to peer pressure,” she added.

During the Loreto High School visit Koome also promised to support the school with computers and home science equipment.

Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School
Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School Chief Justice Martha Koome offers to pay Lucy Njoki's school fees at Loreto High School Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Schools most 2021 KCPE candidates preferred to join

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, an alumna of the school, promised to pay fees for the top form 1 student, and four other needy girls to be identified by the school until they complete their studies.

“We pledged to support the school with computers and home science equipment. Justice Mwilu, an alumna of the school, undertook to pay fees for the top Form 1 student, and four other needy girls to be identified by the school until they complete their studies.

“I later commissioned the Prof Wangari Maathai Library Complex, which was blessed by the Most. Rev. Philip Anyolo, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi,” the Chief Justice remarked.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

