The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

Denis Mwangi

David Mugonyi was previously Ruto's spokesperson during his stint as deputy president and later on became Head of Presidential Communication Service

David Mugonyi
David Mugonyi

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has appointed David Mugonyi as the new Director-General of the Communication Authority of Kenya.

Recommended articles

This announcement comes as Mugonyi takes over the reins from Ezra Chiloba, who resigned from the position in October following his suspension.

David Mugonyi, previously serving as the Head of Presidential Communication Service, brings a wealth of experience in communication and public relations to his new role.

David Mugonyi
David Mugonyi David Mugonyi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He has been a loyal aide of President William Ruto, having worked in his office since 2013.

At the time, Ruto had just become the deputy president and Mugonyi was appointed as his spokesperson.

Before that, he was the head of the parliamentary press unit.

A distinguished alumnus of the University of Nairobi (UoN), Mugonyi holds a Diploma in Mass Communication and a Degree in Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

His formative years at UoN laid the foundation for his career in media and communication, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the principles that govern the industry.

Mugonyi's pursuit of academic excellence did not end there. He went on to further his studies abroad, obtaining a Master's in International Journalism from City University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Communications Authority of Kenya. (techweez)
Communications Authority of Kenya. (techweez) Pulse Live Kenya

The Communication Authority plays a pivotal role in overseeing and regulating the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors in Kenya.

With this appointment, Mugonyi is poised to take on the responsibilities of steering the authority towards achieving its mandate in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

CS Murkomen stirs diplomatic row after comments about President Kagame

CS Murkomen stirs diplomatic row after comments about President Kagame

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]