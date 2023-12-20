Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

This announcement comes as Mugonyi takes over the reins from Ezra Chiloba, who resigned from the position in October following his suspension.

David Mugonyi, previously serving as the Head of Presidential Communication Service, brings a wealth of experience in communication and public relations to his new role.

David Mugonyi Pulse Live Kenya

He has been a loyal aide of President William Ruto, having worked in his office since 2013.

At the time, Ruto had just become the deputy president and Mugonyi was appointed as his spokesperson.

Before that, he was the head of the parliamentary press unit.

A distinguished alumnus of the University of Nairobi (UoN), Mugonyi holds a Diploma in Mass Communication and a Degree in Education.

His formative years at UoN laid the foundation for his career in media and communication, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the principles that govern the industry.

Mugonyi's pursuit of academic excellence did not end there. He went on to further his studies abroad, obtaining a Master's in International Journalism from City University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Pulse Live Kenya

The Communication Authority plays a pivotal role in overseeing and regulating the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors in Kenya.