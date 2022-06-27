Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

In three recent separate incidents, angry members of the public have lynched suspected criminals and not followed due process of handing them over to authorities.

On Saturday June 25, an angry mob pounced on three suspects who were accused of robbing an MPESA agent in Marurui, Kasarani. According to the robbery victim Joseph Kariuki Ng’ang’a, the three suspects attacked him with a gun at around 10PM as he was closing.

They robbed him of Sh900,000 before jumping on the getaway motorcycle forcing Nganga to chase them using a vehicle as he cried for help, before members of the public stopped them, beat them and set them ablaze.

The thugs had also robbed the victim of a Dell laptop worth Sh25,000, and airtime scratch cards of around Sh300,000. A Jericho Pistol belonging to the National Police Service was recovered from the incident

On Sunday June 26, a man in Kileleshwa was left with a disfigured dental arrangement after attempts to run away from a robbery they had committed flopped. The two thugs had cornered businessmen and were on their getaway motorcycle.

Seeming not to go fast enough, the two dropped the motorcycle and took to their heels, fortunately, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers were standby and one of the thugs was cornered by an officer who arrested him and took him away.

Home made gun recovered after robbery Pulse Live Kenya

The other thug was cornered by boda boda operators who handed him a vigorous beating before he was rescued by officers who arrived to whisk him away. A homemade pistol capable of firing loaded with one round of 9mm calibre.