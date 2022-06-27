RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Three separate cases of suspects of being lynched by members of the public have been reported in Nakuru and Nairobi

Members of the public are turning to mob justice when handling suspected criminals as has been observed across the country.

In three recent separate incidents, angry members of the public have lynched suspected criminals and not followed due process of handing them over to authorities.

On Saturday June 25, an angry mob pounced on three suspects who were accused of robbing an MPESA agent in Marurui, Kasarani. According to the robbery victim Joseph Kariuki Ng’ang’a, the three suspects attacked him with a gun at around 10PM as he was closing.

They robbed him of Sh900,000 before jumping on the getaway motorcycle forcing Nganga to chase them using a vehicle as he cried for help, before members of the public stopped them, beat them and set them ablaze.

A Kenya Police vehicle
A Kenya Police vehicle ece-auto-gen

The thugs had also robbed the victim of a Dell laptop worth Sh25,000, and airtime scratch cards of around Sh300,000. A Jericho Pistol belonging to the National Police Service was recovered from the incident

On Sunday June 26, a man in Kileleshwa was left with a disfigured dental arrangement after attempts to run away from a robbery they had committed flopped. The two thugs had cornered businessmen and were on their getaway motorcycle.

Seeming not to go fast enough, the two dropped the motorcycle and took to their heels, fortunately, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers were standby and one of the thugs was cornered by an officer who arrested him and took him away.

Home made gun recovered after robbery
Home made gun recovered after robbery Home made gun recovered after robbery Pulse Live Kenya

The other thug was cornered by boda boda operators who handed him a vigorous beating before he was rescued by officers who arrived to whisk him away. A homemade pistol capable of firing loaded with one round of 9mm calibre.

In Nakuru three members of the Nakuru confirm gang received the wrath of angry residents who pounced on them killing one. The three were caught as they tried to snatch mobile phones from residents. In the operation crude weapons were recovered as the hunt for other members of the gang are ongoing.

