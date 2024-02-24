Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

Sonko revealed that he had every intention to plead for justice in Edna’s case before President William Ruto at the funeral service but missed the event after his flight was delayed.

He noted that in the same way the he stood with the family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, he was set to take up Edna’s case.

“I was to attend the funeral of the late Kiptum but nilichelewa Ndege. Issue yangu ilikuwa ni kutetea huyu mtoto wake na edna apate Justice just the way I fought for Justice of the late Kibra Mp Ken Okoth's son na akalipwa all the benefits na bunge na insurance. Edna’s kid should also be a beneficiary kwa pesa na ile nyumba serikali inapeana…I missed the burial because my flight was delayed. Otherwise, ningeombea uyu dem haki mbele ya Rais.” Sonko wrote on X.

Nonetheless, Sonko added that he is committed to helping Edna pursue justice and will sponsor and support any legal processes she receives justice alongside her child.

“In light of my previous advocacy for the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth's wife to undergo a DNA test and subsequently be recognized by the family alongside her child, I am equally committed to advocating for justice and recognition for the baby mama of our fallen hero Kelvin Kiptum.

“I will personally sponsor and support the necessary legal processes to ensure that she receives the justice and recognition she deserves from the athlete's family. Every individual's rights and dignity must be upheld, and I am dedicated to seeing that principle realized in this case.” He added.

The politician shared photos that he claimed were Kiptum and Edna, along with the child who the 22-year-old claims was sired by the deceased athlete.

Edna surfaced a few days before Kiptum’s burial and lifted the lid on her relationship with the athlete who he described as a loving father who took care of the baby's needs.

She mentioned that, before his tragic demise in a car accident, Kiptum had promised to She added that she spoke to Kiptum on the day that he died in a tragic road accident with the athlete promising to send her money to cater for the baby’s needs.

Edna Awuor opens up on relationship with Kelvin Kiptum

According to the 22-year-old, they had been living as husband and wife before death struck with photos available to back her claims.

"The last time I spoke with him was that Sunday when he informed me that he was coming to Eldoret and he would provide me with the cash I needed to cater to the baby's needs.

"We have been living together. The only time we didn't is when I gave birth and had to go back to my parents' home," she stated.

The 22-year-old claimed that Kiptum's relatives failed to recognize her and the baby, and she was locked out of the burial process. She also alleged that the family chose not to include the minor in the eulogy.

She filed a petition in court seeking to halt Kiptum's burial process but Justice Robert Wananda of the High Court declined her request.

"I filed the petition because we sired a baby with the late Kiptum and sought legal grounds to ensure the baby's taken care of. Now that he's gone, I don't know who will be assisting me to take care of the baby. She is one year and seven months.

"It is also important that the court acknowledges the baby belongs to Kiptum." Edna remarked.