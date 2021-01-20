Borabu MP Ben Momanyi has distanced himself from allegations that he is the one behind Nyamira County MCAs rejection of Dr. James Gesami’s nomination by Governor Amos Nyaribo as Deputy Governor.

In a statement, the legislator said that the reports claiming that he plotted the DG nominee’s rejection being peddled by his detractors is false and misleading.

“I am displeased and appalled with absolute misinformation being peddled on social media with regard to the impasse that has rocked formation of the new government in Nyamira. I am being dragged by certain forces to the process which I am not party to and which I don’t intend to participate in,” read part of MP Ben Momanyi’s statement.

The Borabu MP clearly stated that in a meeting over the weekend he only expressed his opinion that Governor Nyaribo should have considered the youth in his appointments of the DG and County CECs, but that does not mean he was against his choices.

Hon. Momanyi maintained that he is still in the race for Nyamira County’s top seat, and interest he had declared long before the passing Governor John Nyagarama.

Nyamira MCAs reject Governor Amos Nyaribo’s nominee for Deputy Governor James Gesami

Rejected

The MP’s words come hours after Nyamira Members of County Assembly rejected the nomination of Dr. James Gesami as the County’s Deputy Governor.

The Nyamira County MCAs vote 21 out of 15 against Governor Nyaribo's DG nominee, following an appointments Committee’s report which termed Gesami unfit to hold office.

“The County Assembly of Nyamira vetted and rejected the nomination of Dr. James Ondicho Gesami to the position of Deputy Governor of the County Government of Nyamira by a resolution passed by the Honourable house held on Tuesday 19th January, 2021,” read a letter signed by the House Speaker Moffat Teya.