Mt Kenya leaders have divided support for Raila — Moses Kuria

The vocal lawmaker stated that Mt Kenya leaders were only supporting the coalition because of it’s running mate, Martha Karua.

According to Kuria these plans were being secretly done without the former PM's knowledge.

“There is a leader from where I come from, who I will not mention by name, who has gone around telling the people to look for someone else. What kind of a relationship is that? Isn’t that deceit?” Kuria posed.

Kuria reminisced how over the years, Central Kenya had never voted for ODM leader Odinga.

The MP was of the opinion that having Karua as his deputy, Odinga would still not change the voters' status quo in the region. Kuria added that even having the backing of President Uhuru was still not enough to convince otherwise the Gema community.

“That is why I keep telling my sister Martha, who I am very close to, that even if she is posed to be the most expensive perfume if sprayed on a toilet, it will still stink.

“The toilet called Kuzimia began stinking a long time ago. It is not by accident that we did not vote for him in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017 we did not vote for him. We did not reject him because of Uhuru and we will not accept him because of that,” Kuria stated.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader took the opportunity to drum up support for the Kenya Kwanza alliance which has given a wide berth to the Azimio La Umoja in terms of supporters in the Mt Kenya Region.

Kuria sentiments were reiterated by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba who warned Azimio’s presidential hopeful Raila that aspirants contesting under the coalition did not believe in the success of his Presidential ambition and were only using seeking cover under the Azimio umbrella.