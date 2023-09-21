The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and MP Babu Owino have been involved in a recent online spat on social media, which degenerated into an exchange of sensational accusations.

A collage of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and MP Babu Owino
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has put to rest claims by his political rival, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, that he was denied a visa to the United States.

Owino claimed Governor Sakaja had been barred from travelling to the U.S. over graft allegations.

Despite the claims, photos of Governor Sakaja in the U.S. have emerged, showing him attending various meetings and events alongside President William Ruto.

President Ruto travelled to New York to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly and lobby for investment and partnerships from the international community.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja accompanied President William Ruto to a meeting in New York, U.S.
Among the meetings Sakaja attended was the signing of a Sh8 billion deal to urbanise the Nairobi transport system and a discussion forum hosted by Fauna & Flora International CEO Kristian Teleki.

"UNGA 78 is by great measure one of the most successful multilateral engagements we’ve had in a while. Great gains for Kenya and Nairobi including the MCC $60Million for Nairobi’s Land use, urban planning and mass transit threshold program.

"This will be followed by a compact program in the range of $700M and above. Kenya’s place on the global table is secure. Pia hapa New York wanasema lazima iWork," Sakaja said.

The Nairobi governor and Babu Owino have been involved in a recent online spat on social media, which degenerated into an exchange of sensational accusations.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja accompanied President William Ruto to a meeting in New York, U.S.
The two politicians have been at loggerheads, with the Embakasi MP having declared interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat in 2027.

Babu Owino believes that Governor Sakaja is merely warming the seat for him, ahead of his ascension during the next election cycle.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja accompanied President William Ruto to a meeting in New York, U.S.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in the Unites States
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in the Unites States
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in the Unites States
ADVERTISEMENT

