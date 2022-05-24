Igathe finally responds to viral memes

The former Deputy Governor on Monday, May 23 appeared on NTV to explain why he decided to make a comeback into politics. While at it, anchor Lofty Matambo asked Igathe whether he had seen the memes, to which he said:

"If you look at Nairobi, jobs that require a Governor for example or manager are very few. This city is primarily made up of and dominated by low wage workers. The likes of matatu drivers and conductors, waitors, mama mbogas, just to name a few. That is why my campaign mirrors what the latter do," said Igathe.

Attempting to relate with the common man, Igathe has boarded a matatu, City Hoppa bus and a public train, where he sold his vision to commuters. His style of campaign has, however, elicited mixed reactions on social media as his videos and pictures go viral.

The former Vivo Energy CEO has also blended with the mama mboga, those selling boiled eggs and chapati and meat vendors in the city. In short, the father of three has been on a door-to-door kind of campaign with the tagline, IgatheAkoGrao.

This revelation comes only days after an opinion poll done by Infotrack showed that current Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja is the most popular candidate for the top seat.