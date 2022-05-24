Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe has described the memes circulating on social media as proof of his willingness to work for residents of Nairobi if elected come August 9, 2022.
Igathe finally responds to viral memes
Those memes are proof that I am on the ground working - Igathe
The former Deputy Governor on Monday, May 23 appeared on NTV to explain why he decided to make a comeback into politics. While at it, anchor Lofty Matambo asked Igathe whether he had seen the memes, to which he said:
"If you look at Nairobi, jobs that require a Governor for example or manager are very few. This city is primarily made up of and dominated by low wage workers. The likes of matatu drivers and conductors, waitors, mama mbogas, just to name a few. That is why my campaign mirrors what the latter do," said Igathe.
Attempting to relate with the common man, Igathe has boarded a matatu, City Hoppa bus and a public train, where he sold his vision to commuters. His style of campaign has, however, elicited mixed reactions on social media as his videos and pictures go viral.
The former Vivo Energy CEO has also blended with the mama mboga, those selling boiled eggs and chapati and meat vendors in the city. In short, the father of three has been on a door-to-door kind of campaign with the tagline, IgatheAkoGrao.
This revelation comes only days after an opinion poll done by Infotrack showed that current Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja is the most popular candidate for the top seat.
The polls conducted between May 7 and 10 indicated that Sakaja leads in 14 of Nairobi’s 17 constituencies, compared to Igathe who leads in three constituencies. If the election had been conducted between the three dates, Sakaja would have garnered 37 percent of the vote, followed by Igathe at 21 percent.
