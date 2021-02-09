Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has said that the LSK Council members have no powers to suspend him.

In a tweet, Havi said that the eight council members are suspended and their decision should be treated as invalid.

The LSK President accused the council members of a plot to hide the theft of the Law Society’s money, as he insisted that his suspension can only be effected by LSK members in a General Meeting.

“The 8 suspended Council Members do not have the power to suspend President Nelson Havi. That is a preserve of Members in a General Meeting. The ‘suspension’ is a nullity ab initio intended to conceal the theft of Society’s money. I continue to serve till the end of term on 24.3.2022. ^POLSK,” said Havi.

His words came shortly after the LSK Council recommended that he be removed from office over what they termed as gross misconduct.

The Council accused Havi of having questionable integrity, bringing dishonor to the LSK, and stage managing the passing of illegal resolutions among other accusations.

“We hereby suspend Nelson Andayi Havi from the office and duties of the President of the Law Society of Kenya from 8th February 2021 to 27th March 2021 when the General Meeting where his defense will be heard in person or through an advocate of his choice and thereafter a decision made by the general meeting through a vote of all members attending the meeting physically and virtually,” read part of the council’s statement.

Nelson Havi’s suspension comes barely a week after the court reinstated the eight LSK Council members who had been suspended in January.

The Council members include; Benard Ngetich, Aluso Ingati, Carolyne Mutheu, Faith Odhiambo, Linda Emukule, Beth Michoma, Ndinda Kinyili and George Omwanza.