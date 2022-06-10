Pastor slips during prayer, calling Kenya Kwanza 'Kenya Kwisha' [Video]

The forgivable mistake, however, has attracted ridicule for Pastor Jane Wairimu and the Kenya Kwanza coalition especially from the DP's political competitors.

In the clip of Pastor Wairimu that has since gone viral, she realized her slip of the tongue and retracted to correct her mistake but not without a chuckle at her mistake.

"We want to come into an agreement with the Kenya Kwisha," Pastor Wairimu said before she took a short pause.

The video has since caused reactions on social media with netizens sharing mixed reactions.

Gabriel Oguda said the day all media houses decided to cover their events they ask the media not to show the part where the Holy Spirit is sending us a signal.

"Kenya Kwisha accused the media of not covering their events. On the day all the media houses decided to cover their events, they're now asking the media not to show the part where the Holy Spirit is sending us a signal. The media must give the Holy Spirit the microphone again," wrote Oguda on twitter.

Pauline Njoroge said the pastor had prayed in truth and spirit.

"Even in the spiritual realm, it’s recognized as Kenya Kwisha Alliance! The lady has prayed in truth and in spirit," Njoroge noted.

Nairobi senatorial aspirant Edwin Sifuna questioned where the lie was in the statement made by the pastor.