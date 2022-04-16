RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Peter Kenneth explains why he believes in a Raila presidency

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Peter Kenneth has explained his decision to support the Azimio-One Kenya coalition party and particularly, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Kenneth conveyed that the former Prime Minister had sacrificed for Kenya and should be given an opportunity to serve the people.

“Raila has a history in our country, a history of fighting for liberation, a history of fighting for fairness. His records are right as a Kenyan in my view. What I have been able to notice is his easy connection with the common person.

“I also feel that, of all the candidates who have offered themselves for the presidency, he is the right candidate to hit the reset button for the country on a lot of things that bedevil us so that we can move forward as a country,” he said.

The former Gatanga MP, while speaking on Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto, claimed that his true colours had become visible following his troubled relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenneth said that the country requires a person who is not chest-thumping, not arrogant, a person who does not feel entitled, or that he is above the rest.

“Leadership requires humility even when under stress and you can clearly see the statements from the DP, especially over the past year, really scare a lot of people. You can actually see vengeance in his heart,” he added.

Many people have been vouching for the soft-spoken former Gatanga MP to deputise Raila Odinga. He has been consistent in his tagging along to campaign trails across the country hand in hand popularizing the Azimio coalition party.

However, the President is said to be in favour of Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui while a section of leaders want Narc-Kenya leader SC Martha Karua.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

