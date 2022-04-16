Peter Kenneth explains why he believes in a Raila presidency

“Raila has a history in our country, a history of fighting for liberation, a history of fighting for fairness. His records are right as a Kenyan in my view. What I have been able to notice is his easy connection with the common person.

“I also feel that, of all the candidates who have offered themselves for the presidency, he is the right candidate to hit the reset button for the country on a lot of things that bedevil us so that we can move forward as a country,” he said.

The former Gatanga MP, while speaking on Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto, claimed that his true colours had become visible following his troubled relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenneth said that the country requires a person who is not chest-thumping, not arrogant, a person who does not feel entitled, or that he is above the rest.

“Leadership requires humility even when under stress and you can clearly see the statements from the DP, especially over the past year, really scare a lot of people. You can actually see vengeance in his heart,” he added.

Many people have been vouching for the soft-spoken former Gatanga MP to deputise Raila Odinga. He has been consistent in his tagging along to campaign trails across the country hand in hand popularizing the Azimio coalition party.