RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police hunt for duo in connection with murder of IEBC returning officer

Denis Mwangi

DPP Noordin Haji has piled pressure on Police IG Hillary Mutyambai to file a report on the investigations within seven days.

Daniel Mbolu Musyoka
Daniel Mbolu Musyoka

Police investigating the death of IEBC returning officer Daniel Musyoka are looking for a boda boda rider and passenger who were seen speaking to the deceased before he went missing.

The detectives uncovered that Musyoka was captured on CCTV talking to the boda boda rider on Church Road, Tassia, in Embakasi East constituency.

He was also seen talking to a passenger who was aboard the motorcycle. He was captured standing for about one and half minutes in which he was also seen speaking on the phone.

The detectives are looking for the duo captured in the CCTV footage to explain the nature of the discussions they had and what happened before Musyoka went missing.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has piled pressure on Police IG Hillary Mutyambai to file a report on the investigations within seven days.

File image of DPP Noordin Haji with IG Hillary Mutyambai
File image of DPP Noordin Haji with IG Hillary Mutyambai File image of DPP Noordin Haji with IG Hillary Mutyambai Pulse Live Kenya

"You are directed to undertake comprehensive investigations into the matter and submit the resultant investigation file within seven days thereof," Haji said in a letter.

Police say they have reason to believe he was murdered between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

According to Oloitokitok police boss Kipruto Ruto, Musyoka’s body was dumped in a place frequented by wild animals but hadn’t been mauled.

He added that the injuries were fresh and showed signs of a physical struggle with his assailants.

"When the police arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a male body and it was still fresh," the Oloitokitok police boss said.

The body was found by a herder who was grazing in the area and alerted the authorities.

"He was found with his arms and legs folded with bruises on his arms. This is not the first time this has happened here. We discovered him in the hole," the herder said.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," the police boss said.

The herders added that the body was dumped into a seasonal river that had dried up.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

Pilots fall asleep before landing, watch what happened next [Flight Track Video]

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win - Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win - Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains

National Assembly gives way forward on first sitting of 13th Parliament

National Assembly gives way forward on first sitting of 13th Parliament

Police hunt for duo in connection with murder of IEBC returning officer

Police hunt for duo in connection with murder of IEBC returning officer

US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Gachagua asserts

Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Gachagua asserts

Trending

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

A file photo of Raila Odinga alighting from a vehicle

Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office