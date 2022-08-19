Police hunt for duo in connection with murder of IEBC returning officer

The detectives uncovered that Musyoka was captured on CCTV talking to the boda boda rider on Church Road, Tassia, in Embakasi East constituency.

He was also seen talking to a passenger who was aboard the motorcycle. He was captured standing for about one and half minutes in which he was also seen speaking on the phone.

The detectives are looking for the duo captured in the CCTV footage to explain the nature of the discussions they had and what happened before Musyoka went missing.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has piled pressure on Police IG Hillary Mutyambai to file a report on the investigations within seven days.

File image of DPP Noordin Haji with IG Hillary Mutyambai Pulse Live Kenya

"You are directed to undertake comprehensive investigations into the matter and submit the resultant investigation file within seven days thereof," Haji said in a letter.

Police say they have reason to believe he was murdered between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

According to Oloitokitok police boss Kipruto Ruto, Musyoka’s body was dumped in a place frequented by wild animals but hadn’t been mauled.

He added that the injuries were fresh and showed signs of a physical struggle with his assailants.

"When the police arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a male body and it was still fresh," the Oloitokitok police boss said.

The body was found by a herder who was grazing in the area and alerted the authorities.

"He was found with his arms and legs folded with bruises on his arms. This is not the first time this has happened here. We discovered him in the hole," the herder said.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," the police boss said.