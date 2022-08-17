RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Detectives have a hypothesis on when IEBC Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka was murdered

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya
File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police officers probing the murder of IEBC Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka say they have reason to believe he was murdered between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

According to Oloitokitok police boss Kipruto Ruto, Musyoka’s body was dumped in a place frequented by wild animals but hadn’t been mauled.

He added that the injuries were fresh and showed signs of a physical struggle with his assailants.

Daniel Mbolu Musyoka
Daniel Mbolu Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

"When the police arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a male body and it was still fresh," the Oloitokitok police boss said.

The body was found by a herder who was grazing in the area and alerted the authorities.

"He was found with his arms and legs folded with bruises on his arms. This is not the first time this has happened here. We discovered him in the hole," the herder said.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," the police boss said.

The herders added that the body was dumped into a seasonal river that had dried up.

READ: How Kajiado bandits ambushed Khaligraph Jones' video shoot, demanded Sh600,000

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya
File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Musyoka was declared missing by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati who said the official was stationed at the East Africa School of Aviation Tallying Centre in Fedha Estate, Nairobi County.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati made the announcement on August 12, 2022 at minutes to 11:00 p.m.

"Reports received by the Commission indicate that at around 9:00 a.m. on 11th August, that is yesterday, he was escorted from his house to the tallying centre by his bodyguard and at around 9:45 a.m. he excused himself to make a telephone call but did not return to the office," Mr Chebukati reported.

The IEBC Chairperson went on to disclose that the missing RO's family was also not aware of his whereabouts since he was last seen.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Raila Odinga to address nation after 5th presidential election loss

Raila Odinga to address nation after 5th presidential election loss

Ex-IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

Ex-IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

I've packed my bags, I'm ready – Miguna hints at comeback

I've packed my bags, I'm ready – Miguna hints at comeback

Missing IEBC official found dead

Missing IEBC official found dead

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament