Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

According to Oloitokitok police boss Kipruto Ruto, Musyoka’s body was dumped in a place frequented by wild animals but hadn’t been mauled.

He added that the injuries were fresh and showed signs of a physical struggle with his assailants.

"When the police arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a male body and it was still fresh," the Oloitokitok police boss said.

The body was found by a herder who was grazing in the area and alerted the authorities.

"He was found with his arms and legs folded with bruises on his arms. This is not the first time this has happened here. We discovered him in the hole," the herder said.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," the police boss said.

The herders added that the body was dumped into a seasonal river that had dried up.

Musyoka was declared missing by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati who said the official was stationed at the East Africa School of Aviation Tallying Centre in Fedha Estate, Nairobi County.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati made the announcement on August 12, 2022 at minutes to 11:00 p.m.

"Reports received by the Commission indicate that at around 9:00 a.m. on 11th August, that is yesterday, he was escorted from his house to the tallying centre by his bodyguard and at around 9:45 a.m. he excused himself to make a telephone call but did not return to the office," Mr Chebukati reported.