Missing IEBC official found dead

Denis Mwangi

The body showed signs of struggle and torture

Police officers from Loitoktok are investigating the death of Embakasi East Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer Daniel Mbolu Musyoka.

Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto confirmed that Mbolu’s body was found dumped in a forest in Kajiado on Monday evening.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," the police boss said.

The body was discovered in Kilombero forest near Mt Kilimanjaro by herders who alerted the police.

The herders said that the body was ostensibly dumped into a seasonal river that had dried up.

Despite the fact that the man's clothing, a tracksuit and a Maasai shuka, were discovered at the valley's edge, the police chief said the body was nude.

The police boss added that the body also showed signs of struggle and torture but no documents we recovered from the scene.

It is evident that the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the valley. The body has scars indicating torture before the death. He possibly died a painful death,” the security officials said.

Denis Mwangi

