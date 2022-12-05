RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Security breach forces police IG to miss Ruto event

Denis Mwangi

Police IG Japheth Koome was on his way to the event when he was informed of the security breach

President William Ruto at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022
President William Ruto at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome missed the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022 owing to a security breach.

President William Ruto was the chief guest at the event which was held at Safari Park Hotel on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The report identifies challenges that plague the Judiciary, such as limited resources as well as overlapping mandates between institutions.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who delivered IG Koome’s apology said that the nature of the security breach required his immediate attention and thus was not able to attend the function.

President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022
President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022

Without delving into the details of the security breach, the chief justice said that it was serious and President Ruto had raised questions about what transpired.

Your Excellency I wish to offer apologies from the IG, your government is very busy and very hands-on.

On his way to this meeting, he was called because of a serious security breach and I think he changed tact because he had to answer to you why those security lapses are happening, so he abandoned this meeting,” she announced.

The Ministry of Interior later announced that Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had hosted a meeting with IG Koome, Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama and Senator Abdulkadir Haji for talks on security in the county.

According to communication from the Ministry, the meeting discussed security challenges facing Kenyans.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki meeting with security officials and leaders from Garissa County
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki meeting with security officials and leaders from Garissa County

Met this morning with Garissa elected leaders led by Governor Nathif Jama and Senator Abdulkadir Haji in a continuation of our consultative approaches to seeking long-lasting solutions to security challenges in various parts of the country,” CS Kindiki said

The meeting was also attended by Deputy IG Noor Gabow and GSU commandant Douglas Kanja.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

