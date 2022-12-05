Security breach forces police IG to miss Ruto event

President William Ruto was the chief guest at the event which was held at Safari Park Hotel on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The report identifies challenges that plague the Judiciary, such as limited resources as well as overlapping mandates between institutions.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who delivered IG Koome’s apology said that the nature of the security breach required his immediate attention and thus was not able to attend the function.

Without delving into the details of the security breach, the chief justice said that it was serious and President Ruto had raised questions about what transpired.

“Your Excellency I wish to offer apologies from the IG, your government is very busy and very hands-on.

“On his way to this meeting, he was called because of a serious security breach and I think he changed tact because he had to answer to you why those security lapses are happening, so he abandoned this meeting,” she announced.

The Ministry of Interior later announced that Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had hosted a meeting with IG Koome, Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama and Senator Abdulkadir Haji for talks on security in the county.

According to communication from the Ministry, the meeting discussed security challenges facing Kenyans.

“Met this morning with Garissa elected leaders led by Governor Nathif Jama and Senator Abdulkadir Haji in a continuation of our consultative approaches to seeking long-lasting solutions to security challenges in various parts of the country,” CS Kindiki said