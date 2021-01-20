A police officer was on Wednesday morning found dead in his Embakasi house.

According to a police report, the officer's body was found with a deep cut to the throat and a stained knife by his side.

The officer was identified as Corporal Jonathan Korir Kipkemoi and he had been living in a house at the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) AP Line.

Further reports indicate that the deceased had a history of mental illness, having been admitted at the Chiromo Lane Hospital in 2020.

Investigators suspect that, for this reason, Corporal Kipkemoi may have committed suicide.

"SOBB, SCCIO AND STAPOL Embakasi immediately proceeded to the scene and established that today (Wednesday) at around 0400hours No. 225231 APC Kanyale heard distressing noise from the deceased’s unit. He immediately peeped through a hole on the unit door and saw the deceased groaning in pain in a pool of blood.

"The deceased had a history of mental illness and had been discharged from Chriromo Lane Hospital on 10/6/2020," the police report read in part.