Arrested politician defends why she wore police uniform during TV interview

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kilimani OCPD also gave more details on Monica Wamaitha who was arrested at Inooro TV after donning police uniform despite not being an officer

Nairobi Woman Representative hopeful Monica Wamaitha Gitau has defended herself after she was arrested at Inooro TV studios for wearing a police uniform during an interview.

Wamaitha told police from Kilimani Police Station that she was a former police officer who left the service in 2011.

"She indicated that she had served as an Administration Police officer before he decided to quit from service in 2011. She did not give more details why she decided to quit," Kilimani OCPD Andrew Mbogo said.

The politician also claimed that she did not know it was against the law to wear the uniform.

Police are yet to establish how she got the new blue police uniform that was rolled out in 2018, after she had left the service.

"She was adamant to explain why she decided to wear the full police uniform and even attend an interview with it which is clearly illegal. However, she indicated that she was not aware that her actions were against the law," the Kilimani police boss told the media.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso also spoke on the issue and clarified that former police officers are supposed to surrender all the uniforms after when clearing.

Police officers are not supposed to keep their uniforms after exiting the service. They are supposed to surrender all of them during the clearing period,” he said.

Officers rushed to Royal Media Services office on Wednesday to arrest the woman after she appeared on live TV in full police uniform.

“Police officers based at Kilimani Police Station today received information of an ongoing interview at Inooro TV hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer as a panelist.

Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, police officers rushed to the TV station from where they arrested Monica Wamaitha Gitau, a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat in full police uniform,” read part of the police statement.

To avoid similar incidences in the future, the National Police Service has advised all media houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers.

Denis Mwangi

