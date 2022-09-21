Ruto facilitates delivery of Miguna's new Kenyan passport [Photo]

Miguna shared the news with a photo of the new passport and thanked President William Ruto for ensuring it was delivered to him.

He added that all that remains for him to return to Kenya is for the government to lift the red alert issued against him.

“President William Samoei Ruto has had a new one delivered to me. I didn't have to sign the silly forms they were speaking about. I'm waiting for the lifting of red alert,” Miguna captioned a photo of his new passport.

The lawyer has previously stated that his attempts to return to the country were blocked because airlines claimed to have received a red alert from the government.

This is despite court orders directing Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to facilitate his travel.

During the campaign period, Ruto assured Kenyans he would help bring back the exiled lawyer.

"We will bring back Miguna Miguna in the country within the shortest time possible when I become President.

“This is because he's Kenyan and even if he has committed a crime, our country has laws in place. I don't see any need for having refugees from other countries while our very own is a refugee in another country,” he said.

Miguna fell out with the government following the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2018.