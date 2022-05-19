Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Justice Mumbi Ngugi has been appointed to chair the tribunal.

Other members include Senior Counsel Dr. Fred N. Ojiambo, Lady Justice Abida Ali Aroni, Justice Nzioki wa Makau, Mr. James Ochieng’ Oduol, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Jackson W. Ndung’u and Dr. Lydia Nzomo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Senior Counsel Kiragu Kimani will lead the tribunal, with Joseph Gitonga Riungu and Edward Omotii Nyang'au as his assistants, and Jasper M. Mbiuki and Sarah Yamo as joint secretaries.

“The Head of State and Government notes that the petition contains grave allegations regarding the conduct of the Judge and further notes that allegations of gross misconduct on the part of a judge erode the faith of Kenyans in the fair administration of justice,” reads a statement from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

JSC found that petitions filed for Justice Said Chitembwe's removal from office on the grounds of gross misconduct and impropriety presented sufficient grounds for his removal.

Chitembwe's problems began when former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed tapes and images of the judicial official reportedly taking money bribes

In November 2021, JSC summoned Sonko over the corruption allegations.