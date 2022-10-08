RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

More Ruto allies shortlisted for PS jobs in updated list

Denis Mwangi

The 100 candidates added onto the list inlcude Ken Lusaka's wife Margaret Nafula, Isaac Mwaura, senior IEBC officials among others

President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022

The Public Service Commission released an amended list of candidates for Principal Secretary jobs on Saturday, October 8, 2022, days after sharing a different list.

The earlier list contained 477 names while the updated document comprised 585 candidates.

Among the 108 additions are former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and former Nominated MP David ole Sankok, Former Ambassador to Pakistan Prof Julius Bitok, Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke, as well as former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura meets DP William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi
Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura meets DP William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Other candidates who made it to the list include Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, Interior CAS Winnie Gushu, IEBC Commissioner Molu Boya, and IEBC corporate communication manager Tabitha Mutemi.

Also on the list are the spouses of IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and Kakamega Governor Ken Lusaka; Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, and Margaret Nafula Makelo respectively.

The list also included former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and members of President William Ruto’s economic advisory council such as Alfred Ombudo K'Ombudo and Dr Irene Asienga.

Some 20 principal secretaries appointed in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure were also shortlisted.

President Ruto’s allies who lost in the August 9, General Election such as former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Former Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh and former Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa will also be interviewed for the position.

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022
President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Other close associates include Korir Sing’oei, who served as Ruto’s legal adviser when he was the deputy president and Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, a member of his communication team.

The announcement by PSC said the interviews will be conducted from October 12 to October 22, and the list will be trimmed from 585 to 49 successful candidates.

According to the latest data from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, a PS is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765,188.

Over 9,000 applicants had shown interest in the lucrative positions advertised in September.

