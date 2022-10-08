More Ruto allies shortlisted for PS jobs in updated list

The earlier list contained 477 names while the updated document comprised 585 candidates.

Among the 108 additions are former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and former Nominated MP David ole Sankok, Former Ambassador to Pakistan Prof Julius Bitok, Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke, as well as former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Other candidates who made it to the list include Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, Interior CAS Winnie Gushu, IEBC Commissioner Molu Boya, and IEBC corporate communication manager Tabitha Mutemi.

Also on the list are the spouses of IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and Kakamega Governor Ken Lusaka; Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, and Margaret Nafula Makelo respectively.

The list also included former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and members of President William Ruto’s economic advisory council such as Alfred Ombudo K'Ombudo and Dr Irene Asienga.

Some 20 principal secretaries appointed in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure were also shortlisted.

President Ruto’s allies who lost in the August 9, General Election such as former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Former Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh and former Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa will also be interviewed for the position.

Other close associates include Korir Sing’oei, who served as Ruto’s legal adviser when he was the deputy president and Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, a member of his communication team.

The announcement by PSC said the interviews will be conducted from October 12 to October 22, and the list will be trimmed from 585 to 49 successful candidates.

According to the latest data from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, a PS is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765,188.