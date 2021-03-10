The recent report that Moi University students are starving is all but a tip of the iceberg of what broke comrades go through, while in pursuit of higher education. As most of us were growing up, we were told that our bread is in the books and if we read them, we would never lack food in our lives, but in university, the reverse is true.

Comrades are sometimes forced to skip classes to secure that extra cash that would hold them until the next day. It should not come as a surprise when I tell you that most of the comrades are married to being broke, as soon as the beginning of every third week on campus. Most campus students would easily pass the endurance test of any rugged military training be it the Marines, or our very own special forces without even a flinch. What we endure in campus is the equivalent of such training.

At the beginning of each semester, you are likely to note that almost everyone owns a subwoofer, and a stroll along the corridors of the students' hostels for those residing outside the school could easily be mistaken for a Michelin 5-star hotel due to the aroma that fills the whole airspace.

Come back after two weeks and the aroma will be substituted by steam from boiling water to make tea and the subwoofers would be accumulating dust in shylocks Kiosks, or given to other students as security for loans given to them. The situation is dire that one would not even think twice causing chaos and destruction, when paid a few hundred shillings as a goon for hire by our so honourable politicians.

Female students are forced to practice sex trade or secure themselves sugar daddies so as to beat the financial disability witnessed in campus.

It is high time the government and the universities come up with solutions like survival packages in the form of foodstuff, and a little upkeep for the comrades who are under siege before the situation gets out of hand.

To the parents, friends and relatives, send something once in a while.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Pulse Live Kenya.

(The Author, Anthony Mamai, is a Film Production student at St. Paul’s University in Limuru)