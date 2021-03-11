ODM leader Raila Odinga has spoken for the first time after being admitted into Nairobi Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the former Prime Minister said that he is feeling better and is keenly following the doctors’ advice.

He went on to thank Kenyans for the many messages of goodwill.

“Wakenya wenzangu, Thank you for the overwhelming messages of goodwill. I’m feeling much much better now and following doctors’ orders. Asanteni!” said Raila Odinga.

Odinga was on Tuesday checked into the Nairobi Hospital after complaining of fatigue and general body aches.

Doctor’s statement

According to his doctor, David Olunya, the ODM leader had gone for routine medical tests and he is in good spirits.

“Hon. Odinga walked in for routine medical tests at the Nairobi Hospital on the 9th of March 2021 after feeling some fatigue. He has had a rigorous campaign, and needed to have some checkup. This was carried out successfully. He is still undergoing some further investigations with a team of doctors and has been advised to take a rest,” read Dr Olunya’s statement.