Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto

Lifting the lid on the behind-the scenes intrigues for the first time in a documentary that is set to be aired on NTV on Sunday, December 12, dubbed How Raila Lost, Kanchory opined that the three men cost Odinga the presidency when he stood a good chance.

"We could not have lost these elections if not for three people, Junet Mohammed, Joe Mucheru, and Makau Mutua," Kanchory said.

According to Kanchory, the revelation is part of a book he authored which details what led to Odinga’s loss in his sixth attempt to win the presidency.

A snippet of the documentary shared on social media by the media house also shows Embakasi Member of Parliament recounting that he tried convincing former Internal Security Permanent Secretary, Karanja Kibicho to arrest Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati to no avail.

"I told Kibicho the way things are moving, we need to act very fast. He asked Babu, what do we do?” Owino told NTV.

“I told him we need to arrest Chebukati immediately for bungling elections.” Added the Embakasi East MP.

Pulse Live Kenya

Blame game and divisions in Azimio

In the wake of the election loss, divisions and counter-accusations rocked Raila's campaign secretariat with rival camps blaming each other for bungling his presidential bid.

Claims of misappropriation of funds meant to hire enough Azimio la Umoja agents to oversee the August 9 presidential elections also surfaced, prompting the coalition to release a statement on Sunday, September 11.

"We have seen shameful and disgusting attacks on some members of our Campaign on the question of agents. Defamatory and obviously false allegations of the misappropriation of campaign funds are flying on social media. Specifically, I have seen scurrilous attacks on Hon. Junet Mohamed accusing him of misappropriating funds meant for agents.

"Let me state without equivocation that Hon Mohamed was a campaign lead in the field supporting the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga. He at no time-even once-handled funds meant for agents. Nor did Mr Mohamed have anything whatsoever to do with the management of agents," Mutua noted in the statement.