Reactions as CS Najib Balala reaches out to Ruto for a job

Charles Ouma

I welcome President Ruto and I am ready to serve in his government-CS Najib Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala caused a storm on social media after openly reaching out to President-elect William Ruto, noting that he “is ready to serve in his government whenever it’s necessary”.

The CS took to social media to thank outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for the chance to serve in his cabinet before expressing his willingness to be part of President-elect William Ruto’s government.

"I am happy and humbled and I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me the chance to serve the nation. I welcome President Ruto and I am ready to serve in his government whenever it’s necessary,” Balala wrote.

The statement drew mixed reactions with some criticizing him for shifting his allegiance in a bid to find his way to the government of the day.

File image of Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala with William Ruto
File image of Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala with William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Others noted that when CS and other government officials took the painful decision of resigning and joining Kenya Kwanza, Balala remained in office enjoying his salary only to attempt to make a comeback in a government he did not campaign for.

Oscar Sudi fires back

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi was among those who were not impressed with Balala’s request.

The lawmaker pulled up a clip from the archives showing Balala criticizing Kenya Kwanza politicians who had embarked on early campaigns and captioned it "Lest we forget".

Miguna Miguna also responded, reminding Balala that he has had the opportunity to serve and should give other Kenyans a chance.

"To my friend Balala, you are not the only Kenyan who was born to serve as cabinet secretary for tourism. You have held that position for more than 15 years. That's enough. Move on. Retire. Find something else to do. There are 35 million unemployed Kenyans," he stated.

Focused on his role and apolitical

A section of netizens defended the CS, noting that he has served the people of Kenya faithfully by remaining apolitical.

“Someone should tell Sudi to stop being over excited. As far as l know Balala has been one of the most apolitical ministers in Uhuru's cabinet” Odhiambo Levine Opiyo noted.

"I like this guy. His allegiance is to the government and not to parties. He knows how to survive and thrive in any environment. He is focused on his role," Bernard Otieno added.

Balala who was among the first leaders congratulate Ruto on the same day that IEBC declared him the president-elect, expressing confidence in his leadership skills and noting that he believes Ruto will transform the nation.

“Congratulations on your victory Dr William Ruto, President-Elect, Republic of Kenya. It is by God's grace and the true will of the people, you were elected President. You have the ability to transform this country for the betterment of all” Balala wrote on Twitter.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

