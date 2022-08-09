Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

Sudi who spoke after casting his vote at Lemok primary school said the Electoral Commission had tried its best in making the 2022 electoral process work. He said the commission had given its best in making the elections a success and that hitch ups were just minor set backs in the process.

“The IEBC chairman and his team have really tried; I think they deserve 90% its only the small hitch ups that have set them back. Chebukati has stumped those that intended to cause election malpractise and our courts have also done us well,” Sudi said.

Sudi who is seeking re-election in the constituency said he was impressed by the voter turn out in his region noting that he expected a good final turn out by the close of voting.

“I have been monitoring the electoral process and I am impressed by the turn out of voters I think we will see up to 98% turn out when the polls close,” Sudi said.

The IEBC has been under fire for suspending elections in certain regions over mix ups in ballot papers while in other areas the elections were delayed due to KIEMS kit failures.

In Malava, Matungu, Mumias west and Mumias East constituencies in Kakamega county and Kibwezi West Constituency, Makueni county, the IEBC authorized the use of the manual register in voter identification after technological failure which delayed voting.

The commission has also been forced to suspend voting in certain areas due ballot papers mix up.

The gubernatorial election in Kakamega and Mombasa counties was suspended after the ballot papers emerged to have errors.