RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

Authors:

Amos Robi

Sudi cast his vote at Lemok Primary School in Kapseret where he is seeking re-election

Oscar Sudi casting his vote
Oscar Sudi casting his vote

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the failure of KIEMS kits in several parts of the country.

Recommended articles

Read Also

Sudi who spoke after casting his vote at Lemok primary school said the Electoral Commission had tried its best in making the 2022 electoral process work. He said the commission had given its best in making the elections a success and that hitch ups were just minor set backs in the process.

“The IEBC chairman and his team have really tried; I think they deserve 90% its only the small hitch ups that have set them back. Chebukati has stumped those that intended to cause election malpractise and our courts have also done us well,” Sudi said.

Sudi who is seeking re-election in the constituency said he was impressed by the voter turn out in his region noting that he expected a good final turn out by the close of voting.

Oscar Sudi in the voting process
Oscar Sudi in the voting process Oscar Sudi in the voting process Pulse Live Kenya

READ: IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

“I have been monitoring the electoral process and I am impressed by the turn out of voters I think we will see up to 98% turn out when the polls close,” Sudi said.

The IEBC has been under fire for suspending elections in certain regions over mix ups in ballot papers while in other areas the elections were delayed due to KIEMS kit failures.

In Malava, Matungu, Mumias west and Mumias East constituencies in Kakamega county and Kibwezi West Constituency, Makueni county, the IEBC authorized the use of the manual register in voter identification after technological failure which delayed voting.

The commission has also been forced to suspend voting in certain areas due ballot papers mix up.

READ: Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

IEBC commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera during an update briefing on Election Day, August 9, 2022
IEBC commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera during an update briefing on Election Day, August 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The gubernatorial election in Kakamega and Mombasa counties was suspended after the ballot papers emerged to have errors.

Rongai, Kacheliba, Pokot south and Kitui Rural constituencies have also had their elections moved to a later date after there happened to be mix-ups in the ballot papers.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

IEBC addresses KIEMS kits failures being experienced in polling stations

IEBC addresses KIEMS kits failures being experienced in polling stations

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday