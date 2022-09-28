2 Kenyans claim same Cabinet docket [Videos]

Following the announcement, many media houses and media personalities rushed to report on the developments and research some of the new faces that would join the Executive.

Reports differed as to who the legitimate Lands CS’ identity was because there are videos of both men claiming to be the legitimate nominee as announced by President Ruto.

Nakuru Businessman

Some reports claimed that the nominated Lands CS was a prominent businessman from Nakuru county.

In a post by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, she congratulated the businessman and thanked President Ruto for choosing a CS from the county.

“Congratulations Zachary Mwangi Njeru (Zack Njeru) on your appointment as the Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development. This is a huge win for Nakuru which has never had a full Cabinet Minister since independence.

“Thank you President Dr William Ruto for keeping your word and giving appointing a Cabinet Secretary from the great County of Nakuru. Nakuru is happy,” she said.

Some reports from media houses such as Citizen used the identity of the man whose photo was shared by Governor Kihika.

A video also surface online, showing the businessman accepting the honour of being nominated to serve his country.

In his acceptance speech, the man from Nakuru said: “Thank you very much, may God bless you all. This is a task for all of us as Nakuru people, it is a first, and I know with God everything will work well.”

Nyandarua Deputy Speaker

A section of mainstream media houses such as Nation Media Group used the identity of Nyandarua Deputy Speaker, also named Zacharia Mwangi Njeru. Njeru is also the MCA for Nyakio ward.

During NTV’s prime time news bulletin on Tuesday evening, the image that was projected on the screen was that of the Nyandarua Deputy Speaker.

The MCA also shared a video of his acceptance speech in which he said: “My name is Zachary Mwangi Njeru, MCA for Nyakio and the Deputy Speaker of Nyandarua. I have received information that my good friend President William Ruto has nominated me as the CS for Lands."

"I would like to say that on the issue of bottom-up, I am equal to the task and will be able to serve the people of Kenya, including Nyandarua, which is one of the counties that have experience challenges in terms of land. I am awaiting official communication from Nairobi."