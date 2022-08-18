RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Cyprian Kimutai

Sakaja had promised Igathe they would share a cup of coffee after elections

Johnson Sakaja (left), Polycarp Igathe (right) meet up for coffee
Johnson Sakaja (left), Polycarp Igathe (right) meet up for coffee

Nairobi governor-elect Johnson Sakaja and former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe have excited Nairobians after sharing images of them sharing a cup of coffee together.

Sakaja, a former Senator had hinted that he would invite Igathe for a cup of coffee following the conclusion of the 2022 General Elections.

"Wonderful conversation and laughs with my brother Polycarp Igathe this afternoon. Amesema ni #Naitunavyoitaka #SiasaSafi," revealed Sakaja in a tweet.

Johnson Sakaja (left), Polycarp Igathe (right) meet up for coffee
Johnson Sakaja (left), Polycarp Igathe (right) meet up for coffee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jaguar, Sabina, Waruguru and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

Sakaja who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) won the gubernatorial race after garnering 699,392 votes. Igathe on the other hand on a Jubilee Party ticket, secured 573,518 votes.

The lunch meet between the two comes a day after Sakaja as well as his Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri met with Members of Nairobi County Assembly affiliated with Kenya Kwanza.

"DG and I held our inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs. We commit to deliver to you a city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all. We shall deliver on all the promises we made to you," revealed Sakaja.

Sakaja acknowledged his predecessors saying that he understood the challenges they faced and was going to learn from them.

READ: William Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Rigathi Gachagua asserts

Sakaja on Wednesday, August 17 met with Members of Nairobi County Assembly affiliated with Kenya Kwanza.
Sakaja on Wednesday, August 17 met with Members of Nairobi County Assembly affiliated with Kenya Kwanza. Pulse Live Kenya

The governor elect once again promised to revert the responsibilities which have been transferred to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) back to the county government.

“I want to affirm that from the day we are sworn all the functions of the county government under the fourth schedule shall be reverted to the county government,” Sakaja stated.

Cyprian Kimutai

