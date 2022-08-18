Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Sakaja, a former Senator had hinted that he would invite Igathe for a cup of coffee following the conclusion of the 2022 General Elections.

"Wonderful conversation and laughs with my brother Polycarp Igathe this afternoon. Amesema ni #Naitunavyoitaka #SiasaSafi," revealed Sakaja in a tweet.

Sakaja who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) won the gubernatorial race after garnering 699,392 votes. Igathe on the other hand on a Jubilee Party ticket, secured 573,518 votes.

The lunch meet between the two comes a day after Sakaja as well as his Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri met with Members of Nairobi County Assembly affiliated with Kenya Kwanza.

"DG and I held our inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs. We commit to deliver to you a city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all. We shall deliver on all the promises we made to you," revealed Sakaja.

Sakaja acknowledged his predecessors saying that he understood the challenges they faced and was going to learn from them.

The governor elect once again promised to revert the responsibilities which have been transferred to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) back to the county government.