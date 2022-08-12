RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Amos Robi

Several governors have retained their seats while others have been ousted

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared governors elect in several counties around the country.

In Bungoma county the first governor who is the outgoing speaker of the senate Ken Lusaka beat incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati. Lusaka was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket while Wangamati was defending his seat on an Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) ticket.

Former Rift Valley Security regional coordinator clinched the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat beating Chris Wamalwa of Ford Kenya.

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyongo retained his seat beating former governor Jack Ranguma while the senate seat in the county was won by Prof. Tom Ojienda. Evans Kidero was floored by Gladys Wanga who scooped the top county seat giving Kidero an over 100K votes gap. Senator Moses Kajwang retained his senate position.

In Bomet county, incumbent Hillary Barchok retained his seat beating former governor Isaac Ruto. In Uasin Gishu county, Jonathan Bii popularly known as Koti Moja beat Zedekiah Bundotich who was seeking the seat for a second time. Stephen Sang of Nandi county retained his seat in Nandi county.

In Nyamira county, Amos Nyaribo saw off his rival Walter Nyambati to retain the top seat in the county.

West Pokot saw Professor John Lunyagapuo head home as Simon Kachapin won the seat.

Meru county incumbent governor Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi got a suprise defeat from new entrant Kawira Mwangaza who was running independently.

List of governors-elect:

  1. Meru - Kawira Mwangaza (Independent)
  2. Machakos – Wavinya Ndeti (Wiper)
  3. West Pokot - Simon Kachapin (UDA)
  4. Trans Nzoia – George Natembeya (DAP-K)
  5. Uasin Gishu – Jonathan Bii (UDA)
  6. Elgeyo/Marakwet – Wesley Rotich (UDA)
  7. Nandi - Stephen Sang (UDA)
  8. Bomet - Hillary Barchok (UDA)
  9. Vihiga - Wilber Ottichilo (ODM)
  10. Bungoma – Ken Lusaka (UDA)
  11. Busia – Paul Otuoma (ODM)
  12. Siaya – James Orengo (ODM)
  13. Kisumu – Anyang Nyong’o (ODM)
  14. Homa Bay – Gladys Wanga (ODM)
  15. Migori – Ochillo Ayacko (ODM)
  16. Nyamira – Amos Nyaribo (UPA)
  17. Nyandarua - Moses Ndirangu (UDA)
  18.  Tharaka Nithi - Muthomi Njuki (UDA)

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

